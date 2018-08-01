Draymond Green calls Tristan Thompson fight reports 'inaccurate,' clowns Cavs in process

Draymond Green took to Instagram to deny reports that Tristan Thompson got the better of him in a fight at LeBron James’ ESPYs party. (AP)

On Tuesday, multiple reports broke that Tristan Thompson and Draymond Green got into a fight at LeBron James’ ESPYs afterparty.

On Wednesday, Draymond Green took to Instagram to deny the details, some of which painted a picture of Thompson landing the only punch in the alleged altercation.

Not surprisingly, Green tabbed those reports as “inaccurate.”

Green also suggested canceling the impromptu parade planned to honor Thompson. Since reports of the dust-up broke late Tuesday, more than 18,000 fans have responded as either “interested” or “going” to a Facebook event titled “Tristan Thompson Parade Because He Punched Draymond Green” scheduled for October 13 in downtown Cleveland.

On second thought, Green, an accomplished Cavaliers-basher, decided that the parade was a chance to line up another shot at the Cavs and their fanbase.

Green, who seems to constantly be mouthing off, concluded his Instagram story claiming he’s “tired of y’all talking” while claiming that “I really didn’t care.”

Sure you didn’t, Draymond.

