Draymond Green calls not playing LeBron James in NBA playoffs a 'mindf--k'

The NBA playoffs have looked a lot different this year, and it all starts with LeBron James.

Or the lack thereof.

For the first time in 14 years, instead of chasing a crown that is an NBA title, The King is watching the postseason from afar. In James' first season as a Laker, his team finished as the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference with a 37-45 record.

Other than LeBron himself, James' absence has to feel almost as surreal to the Warriors. As Golden State prepares to play in its fifth straight NBA Finals, this will be the first one where James will not be standing in their way.

"It's just weird to look over there to know that you're going to play someone completely different," Warriors forward Draymond Green said to Bleacher Report's Howard Beck. "It's kind of a mindf--k."

The two have had a long history of battles -- above and below the belt -- in the playoffs. This year, Green and the rest of the Warriors will have to find a new rival in the Finals.

As the Warriors rest and look to get both Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins back to health, the Raptors have taken a three-games-to-two series lead over the Bucks in the Eastern Conference finals. Instead of the Chosen One, Draymond will have to continue his defensive wizardry on either the Greek Freak (Giannis Antetokounmpo) or The Claw (Kawhi Leonard).

"It's just weird," Green said. "More as a basketball fan than anything: 'Damn, Bron not there.' It's super weird. You always relish the opportunity to play against a talent like that."

Change is inevitable. For the Warriors, though, they hope everything remains the same with a third straight championship, no matter who they have to face.