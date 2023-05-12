Draymond Green calls NBA All-Defensive Second Team a 'slap in the face'

Dray calls All-Defensive Second Team a 'slap in the face' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Draymond Green holds himself to a very high standard, and his NBA résumé backs him up.

So when the four-time champ was named to the 2022-23 NBA All-Defensive Second Team on Tuesday, Green was a bit taken aback, to say the least.

“Yours truly made Second Team All-Defense, it's like a backhanded compliment, like a backhanded slap in the face,” Green said on his podcast “The Draymond Green Show”, Thursday. “Like, 'Hey man you're one of the best defenders, hey man you're Second Team.' C'mon man. I find it to be funny in a sense.

“I definitely think I had a First Team All-Defense year. Now, you take into account, we didn't win as many games, but did other teams win that many more games? Or is it because we had an off year to our standards? Interesting. In saying that, congratulations to all the guys that did make First Team, and congratulations to all the guys that did make Second Team.”

Bam Adebayo, O.G. Anunoby, Dillon Brooks and Derrick White joined Green on the Second Team. Meanwhile, the All-Defensive First Team was comprised of Alex Caruso, Jrue Holiday, Jaren Jackson Jr., Brook Lopez and Evan Mobley.

While the "backhanded" accolade came as a surprise to Green, the Warriors forward made it clear that he still is grateful that his hard work, particularly on the defensive end, continues to be recognized.

"It's an absolutely incredible honor," Green continued. "I know I just said it's a backhanded slap in the face, and quite frankly I feel like that to myself, but don't get it twisted. I am always thankful. I'm thankful to the voters for acknowledging me on defense. I don't take it for granted.

"That's eight times for me in 11 years. So I'm always thankful and honored. Especially when it comes to all-defensive teams, it's something I take very seriously. And next year, I'm looking forward to getting my First Team stamp back."

Defense wins championships, right? The Warriors know a thing or two about that, and Green's defensive drive and outspoken leadership have been a huge part of Golden State's success.

