Draymond Green calls out NBA’s decision to fine Jamal Murray

Draymond Green has served two suspensions this season. The Golden State Warriors forward has been involved in his fair share of controversy. As such, it would appear the NBA has taken a zero-tolerance policy with his antics. That means other players may get away with something that could get Green ejected.

During a recent appearance on Shaquille O’Neal’s ‘The Big Podcast,’ Green discussed the NBA fining Jamal Murray $100K for throwing a heat pack on the floor. Green noted that he would likely have received a suspension for a similar transgression.

“I would have got suspended for the rest of the playoffs,” Green said. “I tried to hit Bron and got suspended for game five of the finals…I got suspended for trying to make contact. And you throw and a heat pack on the court and that’s ok. If somebody steps on that heat pack and then gets hurt, is it a bigger deal? Or is it not? … The problem that I have oftentimes with the suspensions and different things is you don’t know what it is…It’s all over the place.”

The Warriors will undoubtedly hope that Green’s suspension issues are over. When he returned to the team’s rotation, he reminded the world why he’s such an important part of Steve Kerr’s team, especially when he developed on-court chemistry with Trayce Jackson-Davis.

"It’s actually not set up for us to be wealthy after we’re done playing… It took my mom 4 years when I was growing up to make $100k. And I lose that a night because, what?” Draymond Green isn’t happy about the NBA’s fines 👀 (via @bigpodwithshaq)pic.twitter.com/5WJVslPKS6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 24, 2024

Whether Green feels treated differently than other players in the league or not, he must find ways to stay out of trouble and on the court. Because when he’s available and in the rotation, he’s one of the most impactful players on the roster.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire