Draymond Green calls Kendrick Perkins ‘big ogre’

After the Warriors eliminated the Grizzlies and advanced to their sixth Western Conference finals in eight years, Draymond Green went off on a rant directed at Kendrick Perkins. “Something came to my phone earlier,” Green said to reporters. “Some guy saying I’m scared to shoot the basketball. Scared and me in the same sentence is brutal. But you got a big ogre on TV talking about what Draymond says ain’t the gospel. It is the gospel. What I say is the gospel. When you say that multiple times on several different segments, you must think what I say is the gospel. So, you got to come out and shut some guys up sometimes. When you got people talking out the side of their neck. ‘Anybody can make the pass Draymond make.’ That’s just stupid.

The season is over, but the future is bright. Even the enemy, Draymond, says so: "They got it. It will be good to see their progression over the next few years and see where they can take it. Because that's an incredible young team. They can be special."

Draymond Green firing back at a few Kendrick Perkins soundbites

"I appreciated the Memphis fans. They were great," Draymond Green said.

Draymond Green’s reason for wanting to start Kevon Looney:

“I just thought we were getting physically dominated, and I know the worry was on the offensive end and just how they guarded, but we were getting dominated from the start.” – 1:36 AM

Draymond Green is currently roasting Kendrick Perkins.

Draymond Green on the Grizzlies: "They got it… That's a group of young guys that are hungry… They can be special. They can be really special."

Draymond Green on the Grizzlies: "They're hungry. They're young. They're athletic. They got it."

Draymond Green said he wanted to come and talk about “The Griddy” and that Memphis chant. But …

“The only thing I can do is give my respect to that team.” – 1:33 AM

Draymond Green on the decision to green light Kevon Looney as the fifth starter tonight

Draymond Green (and son) on why he vouched for Kevon Looney to return to the starting lineup:

Draymond Green on calling for Kevon Looney to start

Kevin Looney on Steph Curry and Draymond Green calling for him to start

Mike Brown on the decision to start Kevon Looney: "It was Draymond's call. Draymond and Steph."

Mike Brown said it was Draymond Green and Stephen Curry’s final decision to start Kevon Looney.

“They looked us all in the eye and said that’s where we are going to get our confidence.” – 1:08 AM

The Warriors had 70 rebounds tonight to close out the Grizzlies. That's an NBA high for rebounds by any team in any game this season. Kevon Looney had 21, Draymond Green had 15, Andrew Wiggins had 11. They had 45 defensive rebounds and 25 offensive rebounds. Wild.

Draymond Green tonight:

14 PTS

16 REB

8 AST

+19

The most points he’s had in this playoffs. pic.twitter.com/HXsMvjQMCM – 12:49 AM

Warriors close it out, 110-96, with 0 turnovers the 4th quarter after 17 thru three. Winning Time hoops.

Klay with 30, Steph 29, Draymond 14-16-8, Looney 22 rebounds, Wiggins with a brilliant second half.

Western Conference Finals: G1 Wednesday vs DAL/PHX winner – 12:42 AM

The year is 2022. Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and the Warriors are back in the Western Conference Finals. Dubs fans — don't ever, ever, ever take this for granted

Draymond Green

Draymond walks over to Ja and they shake hands and hug

LOON REBEL.

First Warrior with 20+ rebounds in a game Feb. 2015 (Draymond Green)

First with 20+ rebounds in a playoff game since 2013 (Andrew Bogut) – 12:33 AM

We still doing jokes about the Mike Brown hire in Sacramento? His defensive adjustment – Looney and Draymond starting and closing – has been the difference here.

Y'all wanted to shit on Mike Brown, but he won this game by going to the big lineup with Looney and Draymond.

Draymond sitting on 12p, 13r, 8a

That's the Draymond the Warriors need. Missed layup, everyone kinda hangs their head, sprints the ball up the floor and finds Steph for a 3. Made that fastbreak out of nothing.

Rest of Warriors: 41 points, 15/50 FGs (30%) – 12:10 AM

Draymond Green now has at least four turnovers in five of his past six games.

Though we all know Steph is going to drop a big 3-ball at some point in the fourth quarter, it's been up to Klay and Draymond to keep the Warriors afloat. They likely decide the team's Game 6 fate.

Draymond Green turns the ball over more than he podcasts. And that's saying something.

Steph, Draymond and Klay each have their own awful turnover in the last minute+

Draymond will decline the easiest, most-wide open shots on earth and it always somehow works.

Wiggins with the lead bounce pass to get Draymond running to the rim for easy oop to Looney. I liked that

Draymond's individual defense has been pretty poor by his standards in this series.

Draymond Green would make a helluva ref; I've never seen him get a call correct…

At the half: Warriors 53, Grizzlies 51

-Ragged: 10 assists, 12 turnovers, 12 MEM points

-41pct from 3, 28pct from 2, 67pct from the line

-Klay 17, Steph 14

-39-25 rebounding advantage offsetting the giveaways

-Looney: 12 rebounds, Draymond 8rebs/8pts – 11:28 PM

They don't replace Poole and take out Draymond instead for upcoming 2 for 1 on defense?

Draymond took one dribble into the paint, then peaced out of the offense.

Grizz aren't paying Draymond any mind even when he's in the paint. No thought to him shooting whatsoever, allowing them to load up on Steph, Poole, etc.

Steph, Draymond and Klay all looking at potential 40+ minutes

Jaren ducks in Draymond easy as pie for the and one.

After 1: Warriors 30, Grizzlies 26

-Energy ultra high, led by Draymond

-7/13 from 3

-Klay ablaze: 11 pts 4/5 FG, 3/3 3p

-Looney starts, grabs 11 rebounds in 9 minutes

-Rebounds advantage 21-11 – 10:48 PM

If the Warriors happen to clinch, will they be petty and unoriginal enough to play "Whoop that trick?" After watching Draymond, I think there's a real chance.

This bigger starting lineup with Draymond and Looney did its job. In for defensive purposes. Held the Grizzlies to eight points in six minutes. Up 16-8. Jordan Poole enters.

Draymond closing in on his series-high already.

Not triple-single Draymond doing the too small gesture on 6-foot Tyus Jones😂

Draymond with 2016 Finals Game 7 energy

Good start from Draymond, which is everything for the Warriors

Draymond Green looking like George Kittle at the receiving end of the break…

First okay of the game is drawn up for Jaren Jackson Jr., as expected. He went through two or three screens and Draymond Green was right behind him. I bet the Warriors don't want Dray leaving JJJ much

Steven Adams gets an offensive rebound on the Grizzlies' first possession of the game, then gets fouled by Draymond Green.

Only 23 seconds into the game, and Draymond Green called for his first foul

I think Kevon Looney starting is a big deal.

Positive for Grizz: Looney and Draymond playing together creates more spacing problems and makes GSW easier to guard.

Negative for Grizz: Draymond Green will likely be matched up vs. Jaren Jackson Jr. Tougher matchup for top option. – 9:53 PM

Warriors starting Kevon Looney tonight at the 5 along with Steph, Klay, Draymond and Wiggins.

Kevon Looney is starting at center today. Warriors going with the bigger lineup. So I bet we see Draymond Green guarding Jaren Jackson Jr. more. This will be interesting. Golden State going defense>offense

The Warriors are leaning into the Grizzlies' preferred style tonight and starting Kevon Looney next to Draymond Green. It's a defensive/rebounding frontcourt that GSW has mostly avoided this series because of spacing concerns.

Kevon Looney will start for the Warriors, I'm told. He'll join Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green.

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 10:00 PM ET on Friday in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. If you’re trying to place a bet on Green’s props, we b… warriorswire.usatoday.com/article/draymo… – 9:16 PM

"In the most respectful way, I had to look at him more like my son instead of my brother. The reality is he is just as close to my son in age as me in age," #Warriors forward Draymond Green on how he mentors to 19-year-old teammate Jonathan Kuminga.

“But these are people who get employed to talk on TV about our game. ‘Anybody could make that pass.’ You make that pass. We’d love to see it. I played against the guy by the way. I’m talking about Kendrick Perkins for those of y’all that don’t know. I’m never duckin’ no smoke. As the Memphis Grizzlies’ towels say, I don’t duck smoke. ‘Anybody could make that pass.’ You couldn’t, so good luck. You just got to come out and shut people up sometimes. It was very fun to do.” -via NBC Sports / May 14, 2022

Warriors on NBCS: Draymond clapped back at Kendrick Perkins for some of his recent comments -via Twitter / May 14, 2022

His teammate Reggie Bullock was also asked about the verbal ‘jabs’ that Doncic is getting from the Suns’ stars. “I guess it’s jabs,” the 31-year-old small forward, who scored 19 points in Game 6, said. “That he’s a tough player. He’s a great player. I laugh at it when they try to guard him. “They want to try to do the same thing him, bring him up in every pick and roll, but when we get to switch, I know it’s a bucket every time. And I don’t know about the switched with them to get a bucket every time. -via TalkBasket / May 13, 2022