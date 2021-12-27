Draymond Green calls out Karl-Anthony Towns for Russell Westbrook comments

Draymond calls out KAT for negative comments on Westbrook originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Draymond Green has some extra time on his hands as the Warriors star is the lastest Golden State player in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. However, he didn't have any time for Karl-Anthony Towns' comments on Russell Westbrook and chasing stats.

In a Twitch interview with social media personality Adin Ross, the Minnesota Timberwolves star center was talking about how he plays the game to win and doesn't care about stats. That's when Towns was then asked about Westbrook. Here's what he had to say.

"He definitely gets stats," Towns said with a laugh. "He chases stats."

Towns also called Westbrook a "hell of a player," but that wasn't saving him from Green.

Towns later responded to Green's comments.

More from Towns on Draymond. Mentions Steph here a little as well. Lots of emotions from this guy lol.

Westbrook is averaging 19.6 points, 8.1 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game, but the Los Angeles Lakers are just 16-18 in Westbrook's first season with the team.

The Warriors have played the T-Wolves just once this season. They beat them by 13 points and held Towns, who averages 24.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game, to 17 points and 11 rebounds.

In 17 career games against the Warriors, Towns has averaged 21.8 points and 12.2 rebounds. But, the two-time All-Star has gone just 6-11 against Golden State in his career.

While Towns consistently puts up great offensive numbers, and has referred to himself as "the greatest big man shooter of all time," he has made the playoffs just once -- in 2018 -- and lost in the first round in five games to the Houston Rockets.

That isn't going to fly with Draymond. Not now, not ever.

