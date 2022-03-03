Draymond Green Calls Out 'Bratty' Lakers Fans for Booing LeBron James and Team

Image via Jim Poorten/NBAE/Getty

Draymond Green went off on Los Angeles Lakers fans for their treatment towards the team and LeBron James during a recent game.

“I have to speak on the boos last night. I thought that was insane, to be quite honest,” Green said, per FTW. “From an organization that’s had so much success to start booing when things aren’t going right. That’s kind of wack to me.”

Green spoke to the double standard with fans and players where the former can express their frustration, but the latter shouldn’t dare speak up about it. “And then everyone gets upset if a player comes out and says, ‘Oh, forget them fans.’ Or, ‘They not with us anyway.’ Then everyone seems to get upset and uptight about it,” he continued. “But as athletes, we’re just supposed to sit back and be like, ‘Oh, they’re booing us.’ Quite frankly, most of those people in the arena don’t know how it feels to get booed.”

Draymond said he’s fully supportive of fans in the arena letting him know how they feel whenever he’s on the road, but cannot understand why Lakers fans are so angry, considering the organization is tied with the Boston Celtics for the most championships in NBA history, and won their most recent title in 2020.

“But to get booed by your own fans is very distasteful and disgraceful,” he said. “And I was shocked to see that… I thought that was pathetic. I thought that was extremely pathetic, and like I said, I thought it was very distasteful from the fan base of an organization that has the most championships in the NBA.”

Green continued, “Let’s not be so like spoiled brats. It’s OK to be spoiled. You can 100 percent be spoiled, we all get spoiled by things at times at one point in our life or another, but let’s not be brats. And that was about as bratty as something that I’ve seen, considering that this team just won a championship not even a full two years ago! And now you’re booing? I thought that was utterly ridiculous.”

The Lakers are currently clinging to ninth place in the Western Conference after going on a three-game losing streak, and dropping seven of their last 10. Despite their struggles, LeBron continues to put up incredible numbers, especially when you consider that this is his 19th season in the NBA. Over the last eight games that James has played, he’s averaging 28 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game, but the team has only came away victorious in two of those games.

