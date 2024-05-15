Draymond Green blasts Timberwolves following Game 5 loss vs. Nuggets

After winning the opening two games on the road against the defending champions, the Minnesota Timberwolves have dropped three straight games to the Denver Nuggets, including Game 5 in rough fashion on Tuesday night.

Reigning Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic dominated, scoring 40 points on 15-of-22 shooting from the field to go along with 13 assists, seven rebounds, two steals and a block in 41 minutes while matching up with newly crowned Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert and All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns.

Following the Timberwolves’ loss to fall down 3-2 to the Nuggets in the second round of the playoffs, Draymond Green was critical of the Timberwolves in an appearance on NBA on TNT. Green didn’t hold back when talking about Gobert and the Timberwolves, calling the series “over.”

Listen here, I got two things of why this series ain’t coming back to Minnesota. No. 1, the big frenchman is sitting on that podium speaking his native language, ‘we, we, we need to do this.’ You, you, you need to get a stop. It ain’t we. Karl-Anthony Towns is actually doing a pretty good job when he’s on Joker. It’s you my man that’s getting cooked. No we. Yes, you do need help from the other guys, but on some of those they can’t help you. You just got to get a stop. So, that’s No. 1. No. 2, when you’re in these playoff series — for me — I’m always looking for the smallest ounce of weakness that I could find. And, the way Karl-Anthony Towns walked off that floor with the limp after he played the rest of the game completely fine. He played the rest of that gane totally fine. Then he could barely walk leaving the court. They don’t believe anymore. And when you lose belief, these are the defending champs they’re playing against. When you lose the belief, it’s over. and they don’t believe they can win anymore. Which means this series is over.

Via @NBAonTNT on Twitter:

“When you lose the belief… it’s over. They don’t believe they can win anymore, which means this series is over.” Draymond sounds off on Gobert and the T-Wolves 👀 pic.twitter.com/c0U7LLOxKw — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 15, 2024

Despite Green calling the series over, the Timberwolves will have chance to extend the series in Game 6 with elimination on the line on Thursday at home in Minnesota.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire