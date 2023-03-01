Draymond Green on Black History Month: 'At some point, can we get rid of it?'

The Golden State Warriors forward shared his thoughts following Tuesday night's game against the Blazers.

Video Transcript

DRAYMOND GREEN: Black History Month. This is actually the first time you've seen me in a Black History Month shirt all Black History Month, and it's very intentional. And I really just threw this shirt on because I didn't have another shirt to throw on. But Black History Month, at some point, can we get rid of it? Like, at some point?

- [INAUDIBLE]

DRAYMOND GREEN: Why we got to keep getting the shortest month to celebrate our history? You got governors wanting to take our history out of schools. And I'm not going to be the fool to go say, yeah, we can celebrate it for 28 days. So at some point, I'd like to get rid of it. It's-- you know, we're making all these changes in the world. Can't talk about these people, can't talk about those people. Can't say this, can't say that.

At some point, it's time to get rid of Black History Month. Not get rid of Black history like they're trying to do. But Black History Month? No. Teach my history from January 1 to December 31, and then do it again, and then again, and then again, and then again. That's what I'd like to see.