Draymond Green believes Warriors rookie James Wiseman has All-Star potential

Tommy Call III
·3 min read

Through five games with the Golden State Warriors, 2020 No. 2 overall draft pick James Wiseman has lived up to the hype.

In five appearances in Golden State’s starting rotation, Wiseman is averaging 11.6 points on 40.8% shooting from the field with 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per contest. The 7-footer has shown off a steady shot from beyond the arc, shooting 5-of-10 from long distance.

When he’s not scoring in double-figures, Wiseman has flashed highlight-reel moments that display his unique skillset. Wiseman’s new Golden State teammates are beginning to notice his potential.

Although they’ve only shared one game in the frontcourt together, Draymond Green has praise for the 19-year-old. In a post-practice press conference with members of the media, the former Defensive Player of The Year said he believes Wiseman has the potential to become an NBA All-Star.

I think he has the opportunity or the chance to be an All-Star or a premier player in this league. He has a lot of growth, a lot of room for growth — which is exciting. The things he’s able to do on the floor now that he don’t really understand — the pro game. He don’t understand coverages, he don’t understand offensive spacing, he don’t understand none of that stuff and it’s not his fault. It’s just kind of a thing that comes with time. But to do the things out that he’s able to do out there on the floor without having an understanding of anything other than what he’s personally capable of doing, it’s pretty special. I think he’s going to be a really special player in this league and definitely for this organization.

Listen to Green’s full post-practice presser via Warriors SoundCloud.

As Green made his 2020-21 debut on Friday against the Portland Trail Blazers, Wiseman tallied eight points on 2-of-8 shooting from the field with five rebounds and two blocks in 19 minutes.

With Green back in the Warriors’ rotation, Wiseman’s potential could only grow while playing alongside a three-time All-Star. While he missed time at the start of the season due to injury, Green was often coaching up Golden State’s rookie from the sideline.

Green and Wiseman will have the opportunity to share the frontcourt for the second consecutive game on Sunday for round two against the Trail Blazers.

