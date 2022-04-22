Draymond Green believes not every NBA star 'made for playoffs'

Draymond doesn't believe all stars 'made for playoffs' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Draymond Green knows what it takes to not only play, but succeed in the NBA playoffs.

The three-time NBA champion has proven to be just as impactful in the postseason as he is in the regular season.

But not every star is built for the bright lights of playoff basketball.

Following the Warriors' 118-113 win over the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena in Game 3 of the first-round playoff series, Green had praise for guard/forward Gary Payton II, who scored 11 points and was a perfect 3-for-3 from 3-point range off the bench.

Green also stated that not every player in the league is built for playoff basketball.

Draymond: "Some guys that you think are guys are not guys in the playoffs" ðŸ‘€ pic.twitter.com/HaSbUx8xW7 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 22, 2022

"Everybody not made for the playoffs," Green told reporters after the game. "I don't know if y'all can see that around the league, but you look around the league and everybody just not cut out for the playoffs. [Gary Payton II] is showing that with his toughness and the mindset that he has, you come out and you do what you do. But you have to give credit to guys who show up in the playoffs because it's just not a normal thing around this league.

"You look around and some guys who you think are guys are not guys in the playoffs. That's just what it is."

Green doesn't specifically name any particular player, but the case can certainly be made for even some of the game's brightest stars.

In just three games, a few of the Warriors' playoff newcomers -- including Payton II and breakout star Jordan Poole -- have already risen to the occasion, proving that they are capable of performing under the brightest of lights.

Some guys are just built differently, and it appears that Golden State has plenty who fit that mold.

