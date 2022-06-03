Draymond Green believes he 'failed' Steph Curry with Game 1 performance

Draymond believes he 'failed' Steph with Game 1 performance originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Draymond Green is placing some of the blame on himself after the Warriors dropped Game 1 of the NBA Finals to the Boston Celtics on Thursday night.



After a hot start to the game by Steph Curry, who set a new Finals record with six 3-pointers in the first quarter, Golden State ended up crumbling during the fourth in front of a dumbfounded Chase Center crowd.



Green told reporters after the 120-108 loss that the Warriors will be “fine” moving forward but also acknowledged that he needed to pull his weight when talking about Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr.’s post-injury performances.



On Friday morning, Green said on the latest episode of his podcast that he let Curry down in Game 1.



“When I look back at the game, I failed him because I didn’t play well,” Green said on “The Draymond Green Show.” “And when he comes out guns blazing like that, playing the way he’s playing, I have to make sure that I do my part to make sure that ends in a win.”



Green finished Thursday’s game with four points and five assists, missing 10 shots and turning the ball over three times before fouling out. Curry had a game-high 34 points and shot 50 percent from behind the 3-point line.

“I know I have to play better,” Green continued. “But the way Steph Curry got out to that start was very promising. And I think we’ll start to see more of that. And myself and other guys can help and make sure that continues.”



Green is known to rise to a challenge, and Dub Nation can only hope that he, Curry and the rest of the Warriors come out with a vengeance in Game 2 on Sunday at Chase Center.

