Draymond Green befuddled by pundits teasing Anthony Davis head injury

Draymond befuddled by pundits making light of AD's injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Head injuries, no matter how small, should always be taken seriously.

And that includes the injury Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis sustained in the Warriors' Game 5 win in the Western Conference semifinals on Wednesday at Chase Center.

Davis left the game, reportedly in a wheelchair, midway through the fourth quarter after Warriors center Kevon Looney's arm made contact with the big man's face. Davis was not placed in concussion protocol and officially is listed as probable for Game 6 on Friday at Crypto.com Arena.

On the latest episode of "The Draymond Green Show" podcast, the Warriors forward discussed Davis' head injury and expressed his frustration over how some in the media appeared to make light of the situation.

"Just don't play with those head injuries, man. They are serious," Green said. "I saw a lot of people laughing and talking ... like it's a hit to the head and one small hit to the head can change everything in your life, so I don't really understand the joke. I don't understand it at all. Every time you step onto the basketball court, the football field, the ice, (on the diamond), you're risking your life, because one injury can change everything.

"I don't quite understand the laughing and why it's so funny that a guy gets hit in the head. The smallest hit to the wrong part of your head can change your life. But I don't really understand that."

Immediately after the Warriors' win over the Lakers on Wednesday night, a clip went viral of Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley laughing while TNT's "Inside the NBA" panel discussed Davis' injury, which immediately prompted backlash online.

Thursday morning, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith found himself in hot water after seemingly making light of Davis' injury on "First Take."

Stephen A Smith on Anthony Davis injury ðŸ˜©ðŸ˜©ðŸ˜©ðŸ˜© pic.twitter.com/AQdzpXAjpb — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) May 11, 2023

Smith later posted an apology for his remarks on Twitter.

Blow back is Blow back. Comes with the territory, peeps. I was in no way minimizing the seriousness of a concussion. I was questioning whether Anthony Davis really had one, considering the play I saw & other hits Iâ€™ve seen him absorb. But, bottom line, it was wrong for me to do.â€¦ — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) May 11, 2023

Fortunately for Davis and the Lakers, it appears that he has avoided a concussion. However, to Green's point, the severity of his injury, and every head injury, should never be understated.

