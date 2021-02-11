Draymond Green asks how LeBron James keeps getting better

Even some of his biggest rivals still can’t help but be impressed with the type of season LeBron James is putting together. Even with the context that it’s the best 18th season in league history, he’s lead the Lakers to a 20-6 record even while Anthony Davis has missed five games. James, to his credit, hasn’t missed a single one and he’s shooting a higher volume from the 3-point line than ever before while shooting 39.4% from the 3-point line.

So even while some of LeBron’s detractors, particularly in the MVP race would say that lauding LeBron is some kind of lifetime achievement award, the simple fact is that he’s been getting even better. Golden State’s Draymond Green remarked last week on how astonishing it is that he continues to improve into his late 30s.

Yo why is @KingJames still getting better… how? 🤯🤯🤯 — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) February 5, 2021

James is averaging 25 points, 7.9 assists, and 7.9 rebounds per game while shooting more 3-pointer than ever before at an elite efficiency.

Related