Draymond Green approved of Warriors' thrilling comeback win over Spurs

Draymond approved of Warriors' comeback win over Spurs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Draymond Green was watching from afar but the injured Warriors forward loved what he saw at AT&T Center in San Antonio.

Playing without Green, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and several other vets, the Warriors erased a 17-point deficit and rallied to beat the Spurs 124-120 on the second night of a Texas two-step back-to-back.

Green, nursing calf soreness and a disc issue in his lower back, approved of the impressive win.

Tonight's win got the Draymond stamp of approval âœ”ï¸



[via @Money23Green /IG] pic.twitter.com/4DYUlIKIVD — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 2, 2022

Green has been out since Jan. 9 with what originally was thought to be calf tightness. Upon evaluation, specialists determined that the problem was related to his back.

The Warriors released an update on Green a few hours before their game against the Spurs, but all they said was that he is "making steps in a positive direction and the injury is improving." The team said the three-time NBA champion will be re-evaluated before the All-Star break, which begins Feb. 17.

Earlier in the day, Warriors president and general manager Bob Myers went on 95.7 The Game and spoke about Green's status.

"He's progressing well," Myers said. "He's in there working and getting stronger. Everything is trending right. I don't know the timing. That's what we will probably talk about today."

It sounds like the Warriors will be without Green for several more weeks, but the roster has started to figure out how to make things work while he's on the mend. Golden State now has won seven straight.