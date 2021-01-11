How Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins combined for vital stop vs. Raptors

How Dray, Wiggins combined for Warriors' biggest stop so far originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors' 106-105 win over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night at Chase Center came down to the final possession, and Golden State snuffed out the opposition's Plan A and Plan B.

Pascal Siakam was Plan B, according to Raptors coach Nick Nurse. Andrew Wiggins met the Second Team All-NBA forward at halfcourt, forcing him into a difficult turnaround jumper for the win as time expired. Siakam's shot rimmed out, and the Warriors won.

DUBS WIN 😅 pic.twitter.com/2hYQieqCgK — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 11, 2021

Nurse told reporters in a postgame video conference he wished the Raptors had created a driving lane for Siakam, who liked the look he had.

Nurse said Siakam was "Plan B" on that final possession, "but it was a decent Plan B". He thinks they could've executed it a bit better and maybe found Pascal a driving lane, but thought he got a clean look that just went in and out. "Kinda the way the ball's been bouncing." — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) January 11, 2021

Siakam said he wishes he would've gotten into Wiggins' body a bit more on that final possession to create some more separation... "but other than that, I thought (the shot) was going in. I work on that shot all the time, so I like the look that I had." — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) January 11, 2021

So, how did the Warriors stop the Raptors' Plan A? Look no further than 2016-17 Defensive Player of the Year, Draymond Green, who seemed to be a step ahead of Toronto on the final possession.

As basketball coach Gibson Pryer observed in a breakdown on Twitter, Green's communication with teammates Kevon Looney and Kelly Oubre Jr. prevented inbounder Kyle Lowry from making an easy pass to a cutting Fred VanVleet.

What ended up in a Siakam missed turnaround pullup started off with Draymond's IQ denying the initial options for the Raptors at the end of their game tonight: pic.twitter.com/jn4Xonv9qg — Half Court Hoops (@HalfCourtHoops) January 11, 2021

Green's off-ball work forced the Raptors away from their first option, and Wiggins provided excellent on-ball defense on the second. The Warriors surely didn't expect the margins to be so thin after entering the fourth quarter with a 15-point lead, but defense proved to be the difference in Sunday night's win.

Golden State improved to 4-2 over its last six games since Green's return to the lineup, and the Warriors have the NBA's 10th-best defensive rating (105.6) during that time. There's a lot of season left to be played, of course, but Sunday's stop on the last possession is further proof the Warriors' defense is capable of meeting its preseason goals as long as Green is in the lineup.