Draymond Green is already messing with Warriors rookie Jordan Poole

When it comes to dealing with Draymond Green, it's going to be a long season for Warriors rookie Jordan Poole.

Why?

Because the 2017 NBA Defensive Player of the Year went to Michigan State and the No. 28 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft went to Michigan. As you know, the schools are bitter rivals.

After Golden State completed its first practice of the season Tuesday, Draymond took to Instagram:

Draymond Green (he went to Michigan State) already is messing with Warriors rookie Jordan Poole (he went to Michigan) pic.twitter.com/q2e6d9YB2F — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) October 1, 2019

Hours after the Warriors selected Poole, general manager Bob Myers told the media that he texted with Draymond regarding the pick.

"I was kind of joking with him because he's the Michigan-Michigan State guy," Myers said to reporters. "He asked me for Poole's number. I guess maybe he texted him. I don't know if he did yet."

You shouldn't be surprised to know that the lockers for Draymond and Poole at Chase Center are very close to each other.

As Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle wrote last week:

When handing out locker-room stalls, [Kirk] Lacob gave the elder statesmen first pick. Stephen Curry picked one toward the center, and Green chose a corner locker. Klay Thompson never responded, so Lacob gave him one of the three remaining corner lockers. Curry opted to have brother-in-law and two-way-contract player Damion Lee next to him. Green wanted rookie Jordan Poole by him.

You should expect to read many stories this year about the Draymond-Poole dynamic.

And whenever we post something on the topic, we will remind you that the three-time NBA champion almost signed with the Wolverines out of high school.

