Draymond Green achieves odd basketball wedgie again in Warriors-Mavericks

Draymond somehow gets odd basketball wedgie again in Game 5

Draymond Green has found himself in the highlight reels in consecutive games for offensive plays, but the ball just isn't quite going in.

With eight minutes to play in the second quarter of the Warriors’ Game 5 clash against the Dallas Mavericks, Green received a pass from Jordan Poole in transition. When Green was met at the rim by Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith, his dunk attempt didn’t quite make it through the netting.

A playoff wedgie in back-to-back Western Conference finals games.

The “wedgie” -- when a basketball gets stuck in between the rim and the backboard -- is a favorite odd moment of NBA Twitter.

In Game 4 at American Airlines Center on Tuesday night, Green had a free-throw attempt bounce several times on the rim before settling on the back of the iron, a strange moment many dubbed as a "ledgie."

Green heavily contributed to the Warriors' 69-52 halftime lead over the Mavericks in Game 5, logging 10 points, three rebounds, five assists and one block in the first two quarters.