Draymond Green accuses Trail Blazers coach of cheating -- here's why he's wrong

"Hey, how much time does he get? How much time does he get!?"

That's the question Trail Blazers assistant coach Jim Moran was overheard asking on the Trail Blazers television broadcast during the fourth quarter of Wednesday night's game vs. the Golden State Warriors.

With 5:22 remaining in the game, the buzzer went off. It was a dead ball and Draymond Green was at the scorers table set to check in. Only, he remained there for almost 13 seconds, taking off the heating pads on his knees, warm-ups still on.

That's when Moran pleaded with referees, to which they obliged.

Green, noticeably upset, yelled a derogatory phrase at the Trail Blazers bench, which was picked up on the nat sound microphones on the floor.

Play resumed before Green eventually subbed in for Omari Spellman at the next timeout, which was with 4:35 remaining in the game.

After the game, Green took exception to Moran's plea.

"Asking for a delay of game don't help you in the playoffs!" Green yelled in the locker room loud enough for reporters to hear after the game.

Green can be upset all he wants, but here's what he needs to know:

He was wrong.

According to the official NBA rule on substitution:

RULE NO 3: Players, Substitutes and Coaches

Section 5, article C: A substitute must be ready to enter the game when beckoned. No delays for removal of warm-up clothing will be permitted.



Green still had his warm-ups on and his heating pads wrapped around his knees. He should have been prepared to enter the game. He wasn't and the referees used their discretion and kept the game moving.

It was just two weeks ago that Thunder guard Chris Paul called out Timberwolves forward Jordan Bell for an untucked jersey with 1.1 seconds remaining in the game, which then resulted in a technical foul on the Timberwolves, helping to send the game into overtime.

The Thunder ended up winning that game.

Green believes now that players and coaches saw CP3 get away with such actions, that they can too.

"Those that cheat the game don't win in the playoffs," Green told reporters postgame. "Monkey see, monkey do. 'I see one guy ask for a delay of game and get it, then I'ma ask for one.' S--t's weak. "

"But that's the league we in. Everyone cheating the game, whether it's cheap-a-- fouls or asking for a delay of game."

There was no call for a delay of game, nor would that have truly mattered in Wednesday's game with the Blazers holding on and beating Golden State by 10 points; however, the fact remains that Draymond Green is out there wanting his opponents to not be tattletales or in his words, to not be cheaters. Also, worrying about the playoffs this season might be a bit premature since Golden State's record is now 5-24.

Draymond Green accuses Trail Blazers coach of cheating -- here's why he's wrong originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest