Draymond Green, Aaron Gordon get double technicals after foul on Nikola Jokic

It took all of 40 seconds for tempers to flare between the Warriors and Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of their first-round NBA playoff series on Sunday afternoon.

Less than a minute into the game at Ball Arena, Draymond Green inadvertently poked Nuggets star Nikola Jokic in the eye.

Jokic's teammates weren't thrilled, and Aaron Gordon had some words for Green.

Draymond and Aaron Gordon got Double T's to start the gamepic.twitter.com/ngeOHQ2y3q — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 24, 2022

Both teams had to be separated, and the referees reviewed to see if Green should be assessed more than a common foul.

Upon review, the call on Green stood as a common foul, but he and Gordon were assessed double technical fouls for the kerfuffle.

Green and the Warriors are looking to complete the four-game sweep of Jokic, Gordon and the Nuggets on Sunday. A win by Golden State would give them a long break before the start of their second-round series against either the Memphis Grizzlies or Minnesota Timberwolves.

