Draymond fires back at Wallace for bold Pistons-Warriors claim originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Draymond Green had some strong words for former NBA player Rasheed Wallace and his claim that the 2004 Detroit Pistons would beat the 2017 Warriors.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Green responded to a Clutch Points clip of Wallace saying that his 2004 Pistons squad would “beat the s—t” out of the 2017 Warriors team.

“Sheed we would’ve smacked y’all,” Green posted. Y’all was scoring 72 points per game. That’s not winning a half. And we putting you and them big ass forces in every pick and roll. Let’s see you move them feet. That one ring was great though big bro. We all appreciated it!”

Sheed we would’ve smacked yall. Yall was scoring 72 points per game. That’s not winning a half. And we putting you and them big ass forces in every pick and roll. Let’s see you move them feet. That one ring was great though big bro. We all appreciated it! https://t.co/vcICDzfibr — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) June 2, 2024

Wallace along with Chauncey Billups, Richard “Rip” Hamilton, Tayshaun Prince and Ben Wallace formed the core of a bone-crushing defense for Detroit during the 2003-2004 NBA season. The team held its opponents to 84.3 points per game during that season and easily dispatched the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2004 NBA Finals 4-1 to win the championship.

The 2017 Warriors were the opposite, consisting of some of the greatest scorers in NBA history in Kevin Durant and Steph Curry. The 2016-2017 Golden State team had one of the most incredible playoff runs in league history, going 16-1 during the postseason, with their only loss coming in game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Given the sheer star power and greatness of Curry, Durant, Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala, it’s unlikely that a team like the Pistons, who averaged 90.1 PPG during their championship season, could contend with a Warriors team that averaged a lead-leading 115.9 PPG.

In any case, the 2017 Warriors would be heavily favored in a hypothetical matchup against the 2004 Pistons.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast