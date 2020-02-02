Draymond doubles down, explains picking against 49ers in Super Bowl 54

Who you got?

Super Bowl LIV is Sunday and the Warriors have the day off to enjoy it. But who will they be rooting for?

Draymond Green doubled down on the fact he will be rooting for the Chiefs.

"I think I'm going to go with Chiefs," Green told NBC Sports Bay Area's Kerith Burke after the Warriors' 131-112 win over the Cavaliers on Saturday night.

"Patrick Mahomes is great, you know, when you got a great quarterback like that, it's tough to beat," he said.

Green did compliment the 49ers' defense which he admitted it's been a bit of a back-and-forth decision for him. But said once again you, "have to go with the great quarterback."

Green said last week he would be rooting for the Chiefs. He's close friends with Kansas City defensive end Frank Clark, so he will be rooting for them. He promised it was no disrespect for the 49ers.

Clark detailed their close relationship as well.

He's not the only Warrior this season who didn't root for the 49ers.

D'Angelo Russell showed up to a postgame interview wearing an Aaron Rodgers jersey. This was on the eve of the NFC Championship game where the Packers would ultimately lose to the 49ers.

This, too, didn't appear to be anti-49ers necessarily as D'Lo admitted he was not only a big fan of Rodgers, but had worked out with him in the past.

It'll be a tough matchup in Miami that's for sure. But ... it's still nothing personal.

