Draymond cunningly shades Gobert after Luka's game-winning shot

Draymond Green won’t ever miss an opportunity to take a shot at Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert.

So when Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Dončić knocked down a jaw-dropping, game-winning 3-pointer over Gobert to take a 2-0 series lead over the Timberwolves on Friday in the Western Conference finals, Green didn’t hesitate to chime in on social media.

“Oh shiii… He knew,” Green wrote on his Instagram story, attached with a zoomed-in photo of Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels’ face just moments before Dončić’s game-winner.

Nailing epic step-back shots — especially in clutch moments — isn’t anything new to Dončić, and Green’s post implies he believes even McDaniels knew what was coming once the ball left Dončić’s hands.

While there’s the basketball logic behind it, there also is Green’s longtime vendetta against Gobert.

The feud goes back several seasons and was heightened when Green held Gobert in a headlock and dragged him across the court in a November Warriors-Timberwolves matchup. But since serving as an analyst on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” during the playoffs, Green has taken every opportunity he can to slam the French big man.

From questioning Gobert for missing a Timberwolves playoff game for the birth of his child to slamming the 7-footer for his defense on Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokić — Green has capitalized on every chance possible.

And Dončić’s latest epic buzzer-beating game-winner provided yet another opportunity for Green, and depending on the outcome of the series, likely won’t be the last we hear from the Warriors forward.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

This story uses functionality that may not work in our app. Click here to open the story in your web browser.