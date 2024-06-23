Draymond congratulates Monty Williams for getting fired by Pistons originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Draymond Green doesn't have much sympathy for former Detroit Pistons coach Monty Williams.

And for good reason.

Detroit fired Williams after the team's NBA-worst 14-68 2023-24 season, one year after the 52-year-old coach inked a then-record six-year, $78.5 million contract to become the Pistons coach.

The Warriors forward discussed Williams' firing on the latest episode of "The Draymond Green Show," where he tried to make sense of Detroit's decision.

“They hired him for an all-time contract in NBA history and fired him the next year," Green said. "They didn't even give him a chance to actually build what they thought he could build when they hired him for six years."

“You sign someone to a six-year contract, you can't possibly think that in year one, everything will change. You need time to instill culture. Culture isn't built overnight."

The Pistons will pay Williams approximately $65 million over the next five years to not coach the team, which Green believes is a pretty comfortable position for Williams to be in.

“Congratulations to Monty Williams on getting fired by the Detroit Pistons after just one season," Green added. "He gets to go home, be with his family, and still pull in $65 million over the next five years while not coaching the Pistons. How crazy is that?”

A blessing in disguise?

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast