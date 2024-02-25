Draymond calls out Edwards for ‘outlandish' All-Star Game approach originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Draymond Green had some strong words for Minnesota Timberwolves standout Anthony Edwards regarding the 22-year-old's nonchalant attitude toward the 2024 NBA All-Star weekend.

During a recent episode of "The Draymond Green Show," the Warriors forward detailed why he took issue with Edward's approach to All-Star weekend while offering advice for the budding superstar.

"For Anthony Edwards, who was in his first All-Star Game that he was actually voted into last year -- he was a replacement [this year] saying like, 'Oh we don't want to be here, I don't want to play,' Green explained.

Draymond Green calls out Anthony Edwards for not taking All-Star weekend seriously



(🎥 @TheVolumeSports ) pic.twitter.com/9Wb9qjr4AT — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) February 24, 2024

Green explained how coveted All-Star MVP honors is among NBA greats before questioning Edwards' lackadaisical approach to the weekend's festivities.

"A big deal on guy's resumes is All-Star Game MVP," Green said. "I don't understand why a young Anthony Edwards wouldn't want his name sketched in stone next to the likes of those guys.

"And so, to play defense backwards, to shoot left-handed threes, I thought it was a little outlandish, a little crazy, and like I said little disheartening. Just because of who he is, who we all think he is going to be to this league."

The four-time champion detailed the added responsibilities that come with being a star player in the NBA before implying Edwards has the chops to be one of the faces of the league during his career.

"A part of being a face in the NBA is also being a steward of the game. As the face of the NBA, you're kind of in direct partnership with the NBA to continue to move this thing forward," Green shared. "And maybe Anthony Edwards doesn't want to be the face of the NBA. Because everybody don't want that, and I get it.

"If Anthony Edwards is who I think he is, somebody needs to be teaching him that."

Edwards was the No. 1 overall selection in the 2020 NBA Draft -- coincidentally when Green's Warriors held the No. 2 overall pick, which the team used on center James Wiseman.

The 22-year-old is averaging 26.3 points per game during the 2023-24 NBA season, serving as the leading scorer for a Timberwolves team that sits in the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference with a 39-17 record.

While Green's comments are certainly direct, his criticism appears to be inspired by a level of greatness he sees within Edwards, who has clearly shown flashes of being an elite player during his first four NBA seasons.

