Draymond bids James Wiseman farewell, excited for Gary Payton II's return

Dub Nation experienced plenty of emotions at the NBA trade deadline Thursday, as the Warriors dealt youngster James Wiseman and ended up with Gary Payton II back on the squad after a four-team swap.

And in the eyes of Draymond Green, the flurry of trades made sense for everyone involved.

The Golden State veteran reflected on how trading Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons will benefit the 21-year-old in the latest episode of "The Draymond Green Show" podcast, and he couldn't contain his excitement about Payton's return to the Bay.

"I want to say to James Wiseman, man. Jimmy Wise," Green said. "Not an ideal start to your NBA career, I mean, not ideal at all. Being moved to the Detroit Pistons gives James an opportunity to restart that, and I think that's such a beautiful thing.

"I feel like in this trade, James Wiseman gets what he needs, the Warriors get what they need."

The No. 2 overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft, Wiseman played only 60 games for the Warriors over 26 months thanks to various setbacks, like injuries and the COVID-19 pandemic. In Detroit, he'll receive valuable reps and have room to grow, make mistakes and learn -- something that wasn't as easy on an NBA championship-caliber roster in win-now mode.

"James Wiseman needs to go somewhere where he can play, where he can get minutes and reps, and [where] he's not expected to compete at a championship level," Green said. "... It's happened for him in going to Detroit, where you're with a bunch of other young guys who's going to make a ton of mistakes."

Green believes the "super talented, super skilled" Wiseman will blossom with the Pistons, and he offered the former Warrior some advice.

"I would just say, man, go into it with an open mind," Green said. "Go into it hungry, understanding that I've got a new life, and take that energy from that and go and be who James Wiseman was expected to be coming up."

As the Warriors' defensive leader, Green applauded the organization for making a move that will save Golden State millions and give them an advantage on that side of the floor with Payton's return.

"I'm excited about this move," Green said of the Payton addition. Payton was acquired from the Trail Blazers at the deadline after signing a three-year contract with Portland in free agency, just a month after helping Golden State win its fourth NBA championship in eight seasons.

"Number one, we've really struggled on the defensive end, and bringing GP back, we all know what GP is capable of on the defensive end," Green continued. "Can plug GP right in, and he knows the system like the back of his hand."

Green went on to imagine different lineups with Payton in the mix, considering the impact Payton and Donte DiVincenzo could have together, and the defensive benefits of Payton and Andrew Wiggins on the floor at the same time again.

"I like this trade for us," Green said.

But as with any type of movement in professional sports, there are emotions involved. Green and the rest of the Warriors' veterans spent plenty of time mentoring Wiseman during his time with Golden State, and now they'll have to watch him continue that journey in another jersey.

"You always hate to see a guy go. Jimmy Wise is a guy who -- I've been here for three years now just watching him grow up," Green said. "But like I said, I'm very happy for the move. I'm happy for [Wiseman] because this is what he needs."

Along with the rest of Wiseman's former teammates, Dub Nation will look on from afar as he looks to prove his doubters wrong. And back in the Bay, they certainly hope Payton can help bring an NBA title home once again.

