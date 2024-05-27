Draws set for 3rd Region softball tourney

Next week’s 3rd Region Softball Tournament matchups were decided during a draw Saturday morning at Breckinridge County High School.

Ohio County High School will host the competition, which begins with a quartet of opening-round games on Monday.

The tournament will kick off with 12th District champion Edmonson County (15-13) facing 10th District runner-up Ohio County (14-15) at 10 a.m. It will be the third game between the two teams this season, with the host Lady Eagles winning both previous matchups.

At 12:30 p.m., Hancock County (26-9) will square off against 9th District runner-up Owensboro Catholic (17-14) after the Lady Hornets won 8-0 in the teams’ previous game this season.

After winning the 10th District, Muhlenberg County (21-6) will take on Meade County (24-10) at 3 p.m. in their first meeting since 2022.

The first round concludes at 5:30 p.m. with 9th District winner and five-time defending regional champion Daviess County (25-6) against 12th District runner-up Butler County (10-19). The Lady Panthers have won 11 straight games against Butler County dating back to 2024, including four regional tournament matchups. DC also sports an unblemished 10-0 record against 3rd Region foes this season.

Tuesday’s semifinals are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., with the regional championship matchup set for 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The 3rd Region champion will move on to the KHSAA Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Softball State Tournament presented by UK HealthCare to face the winner of the 12th District in the opening round on June 6 at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington.