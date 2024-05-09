Draw controls help Cadets eliminate Hubs in girls lacrosse

It all begins in the draw circle for Frederick High.

That’s true of any girls lacrosse team, but the Cadets particularly feed off momentum from winning those battles, especially in the opening stretch of games. Wednesday’s Class 3A West regional quarterfinal against North Hagerstown could not have gotten off to a better start, then.

Senior midfielder Caroline Layman won the draw and quickly set up Frederick’s offense, which fired two quick shots. While Hubs goalie Maria Soriano saved those, the Cadets kept up the pressure, and soon junior midfielder Juls Brawner forced a turnover and scored.

That set off a 19-8 home win for Frederick, a victory buoyed by those early draws. The Cadets advanced to face top-seeded Linganore in Thursday’s regional semifinals.

“The draw controls are really what has been controlling our games,” Brawner said. “If we can get up on that, we can control our offense, get our fast breaks.”

The Cadets controlled 17 draws throughout the contest, which helped produce a much more lopsided result than when these teams squared off six days ago, a 16-13 Frederick victory.

Most of those plays involved Brawner finding senior attack Maddie Rydzewski in space, or vice versa. Brawner had seven goals and an assist, while Rydzewski added six goals and a helper.

“Our circle girls, Juls Brawner, Caroline Layman and Lizzie Goodwin, did a great job transitioning down to getting the ball to Maddie in open space,” Cadets coach Brandon Brewbaker said. “Maddie does a great job at finding what we call green grass, and kind of sliding behind that first defender.”

That’s come along in the latter half of the season, and several other Frederick players are now getting in on the action, too.

Goodwin notched two goals and two assists, and Gabriella Freitas had a goal and a helper. Layman, Kelly Le and Alaina Petruzzello also scored. Sophomore goalie Esther Kim made three saves in her first varsity start, playing the first half.

“Just seeing the open field and noticing each other’s strengths,” Rydzewski said. “Like Juls, she’s really fast, and I like to cut, so we look out for each other.”

It’s something the Cadets hope to perfect in Thursday’s game against the Lancers, one of the county’s top teams.

Frederick (8-6) knows it can’t let Linganore’s skills affect its mentality or its play. And when the game starts, it’ll all come down to those draws.

“I just hope they can come out and truly believe in themselves,” Brewbaker said.

Avery Byard had a hat trick for North Hagerstown (3-10) in her final high school game, and the last of those tallies marked her 150th career varsity goal. Sadie Morton scored twice, while Riley Lutz, Montana Descoteau and Sydney Emerson each added a tally. Soriano made 13 saves.