Draper beats Tiafoe to reach Stuttgart Open semi-finals

Jack Draper will officially become the new British number one on Monday [Getty Images]

Britain's Jack Draper has progressed to the Stuttgart Open semi-finals after a battling three-set win over defending champion Frances Tiafoe.

The 22-year-old came from a set down to beat the 28th-ranked American 5-7 6-4 7-6 (7-1).

Draper served for the match at 5-4 in the third set but failed to convert a match point as Tiafoe broke the serve of the Briton.

Sixth seed Draper was in superb serving form as he produced a brilliant 31 aces to book a semi-final clash with American Brandon Nakashima.

Draper missed the whole of the grass-court season last year after suffering a shoulder injury but he is now set to enter Wimbledon as the British number one.

Cameron Norrie's loss to Jack Pinnington Jones at the Nottingham Open means Draper will become the leading Brit on Monday.

Rain halts play at Nottingham Open

Meanwhile, Katie Boulter was leading 4-2 in the first set in her Nottingham Open quarter-final tie against Pole Magdalena Frech.

The British number one broke the fifth seed's serve and had worked her way to another break point before rain halted play.

Before Boulter took to centre court on Friday, Fran Jones secured her place in the last eight with a three-set win over American Ashlyn Krueger.

Play was suspended on Thursday with the match locked at 6-4 4-6 6-5 (30-30) but Jones was able to close out the victory.

She will take on compatriot Emma Raducanu in the last eight.

Top seed Ons Jabeur was a set to the good (6-2) in her last-16 match with Linda Fruhvirtova before the rain intervened.