Draper beats defending champion Alcaraz at Queen's

New British men's number one Jack Draper continued his memorable week with a notable win over Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz at Queen's.

Draper, 22, earned a 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 victory over defending champion Alcaraz in the second round.

Spain's Alcaraz, 21, saved three match points at 5-2 before Draper served out from 0-30 to the delight of an ecstatic home crowd.

Beating the world number two - who claimed the French Open earlier this month - is the biggest win of Draper's career by ranking.

He also ended three-time Grand Slam champion Alcaraz's streak of 13 straight wins on grass.

The notable scalp comes after Draper claimed the first ATP title of his career at the Stuttgart Open on Sunday.

On Monday, he was confirmed as his nation's leading player on the men's tour.

Draper, who extended his winning run to seven matches, will play American fifth seed Tommy Paul in the quarter-finals on Friday.

'Draper passes the Alcaraz test which he relished'

Jack Draper has climbed to a career-high ranking of 31st in the world [Getty Images]

This match-up was a tantalising prospect which instantly caught the eye when the draw was made at the weekend.

The Wimbledon champion versus Britain's most promising hope.

Draper has made great strides over the past year, since coming back from the shoulder injury which ruled him out of the entire British grass-court swing last year.

Winning the Stuttgart title was a landmark moment, providing Draper with added belief he can compete on a regular basis with the world’s best players.

Facing Alcaraz was a test of his progress – and he passed with flying colours.

Draper’s work in recent months to be more aggressive with his explosive game, and dominating his opponent in the rallies, was seen in a confident display.

His mentality was equally impressive. Draper looked composed and focused throughout, rising to an occasion which he relished without overexcitement compromising his execution.

After sealing victory, Draper initially remained cool as he shook hands with Alcaraz but released his emotion seconds later with a huge leap into the air.

The passionate reaction of the Queen's crowd showed their excitement at seeing another British star emerge.

Draper's development has been timely given the void which is set to be created by Andy Murray's impending retirement.

Even Murray, who is set to retire from the sport later this year aged 37, has stoked the excitement by backing Draper to go "right to the top" of the sport.