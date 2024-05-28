Dramatic Wins for Coryn Labecki and Lucas Bourgoyne at Easton Twilight Criterium

Steve Kovarik/Long Tail Productions

The 2024 Easton Twilight Criterium brought excitement and fierce competition to the streets of Downtown Easton, PA, featuring the women’s elite race where newly-crowned national champion Coryn Labecki (EF Education-Cannondale) led a high-octane breakaway to victory. The men’s race took a dramatic turn, beginning under clear skies but quickly succumbing to a torrential downpour, transforming the course into a challenging battleground. Amidst the chaos, Lucas Bourgoyne (Austin Outlaws) emerged victorious with a well-timed final sprint.

How the Races Unfolded

At the Easton Twilight Criterium, the women’s elite race showcased vibrant visuals and competitive spirit, wrapping up with a gripping breakaway of top contenders. The race, bathed in daylight, provided photographers and videographers with a rich palette of colors, enhancing the spectacle of the event.

Bicycling; Trevor Raab

The women’s field was graced by newly-crowned national champion Coryn Labecki (EF Education-Cannondale), who led a formidable five-rider breakaway to victory, clinching the top spot on the podium. The breakaway, which established a significant 30-second lead, also featured Skylar Schneider (Miami Blazers) and Arielle Verhaaren (Automatic-Abus), who finished second and third, respectively.

Several riders attempted to break away early, leading to numerous attacks and counterattacks that kept the peloton on high alert. The major teams, including DNA Pro Cycling, Miami Blazers, and Automatic-Abus, played key roles in controlling the pace and forming breakaways.

Labecki, fresh off her recent National Championship win, demonstrated her prowess by driving hard at the front, securing several pre-race intermediate sprints, and influencing the race dynamics.

Ultimately, a decisive breakaway formed featuring Labecki, Schneider, Verhaaren, Kaitlyn Rauwerda (DNA Pro Cycling), and Arielle Coy (LA Sweat). Labecki’s relentless pace saw her secure a commanding finish, outsprinting her breakaway companions in the final meters.

Steve Kovarik/Long Tail Productions

“I’m really glad to be at a solid event and just having fun under the lights doing some good old crit racing,” said Labecki after the race.

Regarding her National Championship win, “There was one solo, and I normally have to gamble being a solo rider myself, so I need a bit of calculation and patience. I think the rain also helped me out; a lot of people shut off in the rain. Just Unleash the Beast out of the last corner,” Labecki added.

In stark contrast, the men’s race lined up for a start under clear skies, only for a torrential downpour to unleash the moment racing began. The conditions transformed the 0.7-mile technical course into a treacherous battleground, with less than half of the 125 starters able to finish the race.

Bicycling; Trevor Raab

Despite the challenging weather, or perhaps spurred on by it, the men’s peloton engaged in some of the season’s most ferocious racing. Lucas Bourgoyne (Austin Outlaws) emerged triumphant from the chaos, outsprinting Alec Briggs (Tekkerz) and Noah Granigan (Miami Blazers), who completed the podium, demonstrating resilience and tactical understanding in a sprint finish from a significantly reduced group.

Key moments included aggressive moves by experienced riders such as Cory Williams, Alec Briggs from Great Britain, and local standout, Sam Smith of Doylestown Bike Works. Smith, coming off a top finish at the U23 National Championships, animated the race with multiple attacks. A significant break saw Ty Magner of L39ION of Los Angeles and Smith working together, though relentless chasing by the peloton kept the race dynamic.

But it was Lucas Bourgoy of Austin Outlaws who made the decisive move in the closing moments of the last lap, sprinting to victory ahead of a chasing Briggs and Granigan.

Steve Kovarik/Long Tail Productions

“We knew it was going to open up on the first lap; we were like, ‘go to the front, race as hard as you can for 20-30 minutes.’ I’m not going to lie; I was pinned for that. A hard crit out of the box,” said Bourgoy after the race.

“I saw a lap count, and everyone was gluing everything, so I was like, ‘relax, calm down, get a breath.’ My boy Luke picked me up, brought us up to Johnny, and the rest is history.”

2024 Easton Twilight Crit Full Results 2024 Tour of Somerville Full Results

You Might Also Like