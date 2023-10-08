Dramatic finish gives Penn girls soccer a 17th-straight sectional championship

MISHAWAKA – The longest girls soccer sectional winning streak in IHSAA history is still intact.

This year needed more dramatics than most.

Penn senior Malaika Waithaka ensured a 17th-straight sectional championship for the Kingsmen, sending in a left-footed shot with 1:03 to go in the game to lift No. 12 (3A) Penn over its Northern Indian Conference rivals, South Bend Saint Joseph, by a 2-1 margin Saturday night in the Class 3A, Sectional 3 final at Penn High School.

Waithaka corralled the ball just outside the goalie box, made a nice move to create some separation and sent the shot on net. It rolled just under the hands of the Saint Joe goalie and into the back of the net, sending everyone wearing white jerseys into a frenzy.

“It was the perfect amount (of time) because it gave me time to look up and find the corner of the goal,” said Waithaka on the move that created separation for her. “Right when I kicked it, I didn’t know if it was going in because I saw the goalie put her hands down. But when it went right through, I felt a rush of happiness that I’ve never felt before.”

Penn (15-5) scored first, with junior Anika Guenther taking a beautiful pass from freshman Emily Keegan and burying a shot to put the home team ahead, 1-0, with 16 minutes remaining in the first half. Guenther had a chance to add another right before halftime, but a shot attempt just missed.

Saint Joseph (9-7-2) controlled most of the second half. After multiple close scoring chances, the visitors finally broke through, as junior Lauren Frick got behind the Penn defense and scored with 19:46 remaining in regulation.

“We fought through a lot of adversity all season long, and this group has tremendous heart and tremendous character,” Saint Joseph coach Phil DePauw said. “It’s part of what sports reveals; it shows the character you have. It’s easy to be confident and playing well when things are going right, but it’s really tough to do when they aren’t. … To come out and really push it at them and dominate a huge part of the second half like we did, I couldn’t be prouder. We got the goal we needed to tie it up.”

The win for Penn avenged a 1-0 regular season loss to Saint Joseph. It was part of a 1-4 stretch in the season for the Kingsmen after a 10-1 start to the year.

“Losing to Saint Joe always focuses you pretty quickly,” Penn coach Jeff Hart said. “They are a rival of ours. We have great respect for them. Phil and I are friends, and I have great respect for what he does there. We’re young on the field, so there’s always going to be some ups-and-downs in these high school seasons. At the end of the day, you just have to trust your coaches, trust each other, trust your teammates and hopefully good things will happen. This is a great group with a lot of talent.”

Penn will host No. 16 Northridge (14-1-3) in a regional semifinal Thursday night after the Raiders defeated Concord, 3-0, in the Sectional 4 title game. The Kingsmen and Raiders did not play each other in the regular season.

As for the sectional winning streak, Hart said it's something not talked about amongst the players. It still means a lot to the people who have been at the school for a while, though.

“It’s a lot of pride for me and those who work in the school,” Hart said. “For the seniors, they’re just proud they won four straight, and the juniors now three, etc. They want to win, and really, they just want to keep playing and practicing with their friends. That’s really what its all about, so we try not to look ahead.

“We try to take each step of the way as never guaranteed because half the ranked teams in the state are out now, and we’re down from 90ish schools to 16. To continue to play, you have to do things well.”

