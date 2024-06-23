Dramatic Füllkrug's late goal secures hosts Germany Group A win

Germany's Niclas Fuellkrug (C) celebrates scoring his side's first goal with teammates Antonio Ruediger (R) and Robert Andrich during the UEFA Euro 2024 group A soccer match between Switzerland and Germany at the Deutsche Bank Park. Christian Charisius/dpa

Germany's striker Niclas Füllkrug scored a dramatic goal in stoppage-time to seal a 1-1 draw with Switzerland and secure the Euro 2024 hosts the Group A win on Sunday.

In the other group game, Kevin Csoboth also scored a very late goal for Hungary in a 1-0 win against Scotland. The Hungarian team will now wait to see if they will finish as one of the four best third-placed.

Dan Ndoye scored Switzerland's opener in the 28th minute after a superb cross from Remo Freuler.

Germany had plenty of chances to equalize, but took their time to find the target and only avoided their first defeat at the home tournament when substitute Füllkrug headed the ball into the net in the second minute of stoppage time.

Germany were already qualified to the last 16 and the result was enough to secure the group win. They will now face the Group C runners-up in Dortmund, while Switzerland will travel to Berlin to face the second-placed from Group B - with holders Italy a strong candidate to be their opponent.

