Dramatic comeback gives Texas Tech basketball victory over Kansas State: 3 takeaways

The Texas Tech basketball team erased a 12-point deficit in the second half and got a game-clinching three-point play from Joe Toussaint to fend off Kansas State 60-59 on Saturday afternoon in United Supermarkets Arena.

The Red Raiders remain undefeated in Big 12 play and improve to 14-2 and 3-0 with their ninth win in a row.

First half to forget for Texas Tech

Early in the contest, the Red Raider defense smothered Kansas State's shooters, especially Tylor Perry, Grant McCasland's former player at North Texas.

The lid came off the bucket won the Wildcats stopped turn it over seemingly every possession. Perry hit four of Kansas State's eight 3-pointers in the first half.

Meanwhile, Texas Tech was just 7-of-25 from the field in the first 20 minutes. K-State also held a 21-8 advantage on the boards, which helped it overcome 12 turnovers.

Red Raiders can't close the gap

Multiple times in the second half, Texas Tech made it a one-possession game only for Kansas State to haven an answer.

Pop Isaacs finished a difficult layup in traffic to make it a two-point game only to see Cam Carter sink a 3-pointer on the other end. Later, Isaacs hit a pair of to make it 49-46 with about 6:30 left, then Will McNair Jr had an easy bucket inside to widen the gap back out.

Darrion Williams comes through late

With Texas Tech needing a spark, Darrion Williams provided one.

Williams rebounded a missed Warren Washington free throw and converted the and-one with 2:34 left to make it a two-point game. After a defensive stop, Williams drew the foul and sank both of his freebies to knot the score 57-all with 1:36 left.

What's next?

The Red Raiders hit the road for their first trip to Houston for a Big 12 game. The Cougars were ranked 2nd in the nation entering the week but suffered a road loss at Iowa State and were playing TCU on the road at the time of this publication. The game will tip at 8 p.m. in the Fertitta Center and air on ESPNU.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Dramatic comeback gives Texas Tech basketball victory over Kansas State