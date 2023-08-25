Dramatic Alabama Car Chase Ends in Crash at Hooters

A high-speed police pursuit on August 24 in Mobile, Alabama, concluded with the suspect’s car ramming two other vehicles, then flipping over and coming to a stop in front of a Hooters restaurant.

The suspect was hospitalized with facial injuries and will be released into police custody, WALA reported. No other drivers were injured, the report said.

Video caught by Ayden Williams shows the pursued car flipping over as the chase comes to an end. Williams and other eyewitnesses on the sidelines can be heard urging the police to “get him!”

Williams told Storyful, “It started off as a normal night DoorDashing until I heard a big bang. Just as I turned around and got my camera out, he was airborne, flipping.”

Mobile Police told WKRG the chase began when officers attempted to stop the suspect, Tymetrick Devonte James, on suspicion of a felony drug offense.

According to reports, after the suspect tried to weave between two vehicles and hit them both, he crashed into a light pole and flipped the car. He then fled through the Hooters parking lot before being apprehended, as reported by the police through WALA.

According to WPMI, James is charged with three counts of reckless endangerment, one count of attempting to elude, and first-degree possession of marijuana.

James was out on bond for attempting to evade officers in June and was also accused of firing at an unoccupied police car in September 2022, according to local reports.

Since 2021, James has been arrested a total of six times for attempting to evade law enforcement officers, reports said. Credit: Ayden Williams via Storyful