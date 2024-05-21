Drama rules at Indy qualifying finals

May 20—SPEEDWAY — The traditional final day of qualifying drama to make the 33-car field for the annual Indianapolis 500 ratcheted up to perhaps the most intense level in Speedway history Sunday with crucial, desperate and record setting attempts were made by intensely stressed drivers to fill both the front and back rows for the 108th edition of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

The Firestone "Fast Six" saw the six fastest drivers compete in a one chance shootout to earn the prestigious pole position for the 2024 Indy 500. When the dramatic and thrilling six-car high speed duel was completed, New Zealand native Scott McLaughlin's record four-lap average of 234.220 mph put his Team Penske No. 3 Pennzoil machine on the pole.

McLaughlin's incredible run set a new Indianapolis Motor Speedway track record for the fastest four-lap pole qualifying run in history. McLaughlin's Penske teammate and 2018 Indy 500 winner Will Power was close behind at 233.917 mph followed by Penske teammate and 2023 Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden's 233.808 mph that completed a Team Penske "sweep" of the Indy 500 front row for the first time since 1988.

Team Penske first achieved the feat 36 years ago with four-time Indy 500 winner Rick Mears earning the pole position in a bright yellow Pennzoil sponsored race car dubbed the Yellow Submarine. Ironically, Mear's 1988 pole-winning race car was nearly identical to McLaughlin's pole winning racer 36 years later.

Danny Sullvan and Al Unser Sr. completed that Team Penske front row sweep of 1988.

Alexander Rossi, 2016 Indy 500 winner, turned in a fourth fastest speed of 233.090 mph to earn the inside position on the second row. Indy 500 rookie sensation Kyle Larson's 232.846 mph qualifying run was easily the fastest of seven rookies entered. The versatile and popular Larson became the fastest rookie in Indy 500 history earning the fifth starting spot inside the second row.

Santino Ferrucci turned in a fine 4-lap qualifying run of 232.692 mph to put his No.14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises machine on the outside of the second row for next Sunday's 108th running of the Indy 500.

Emerging from his yellow No. 3 Pennzoil racer after his record-setting qualifying run, an elated and relieved McLaughlin turned to the cheering crowd and shouted, "Welcome to the party! The Pennzoil Chevy was unreal. There's so much pride in being able to do it. I'm working so hard. Indy hasn't been kind to me and a lot of it was my own doing. I had to work on things. This is the first step."

"I'm very proud to do it for all the guys and girls on the team, and I appreciate all the support. Now that we've got this (pole position) we'll celebrate for 24 hours and then we go and fight next week on Memorial Day weekend. Let's get this 'Yellow Submarine' back in victory lane," McLaughlin said.

