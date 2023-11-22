Drama overload: Dissecting the spectacle of Ohio State-Michigan clash | College Football Fix

The fourth College Football Playoff committee rankings were released Tuesday and the committee was tasked with addressing the situation with Florida State and a season-ending injury to Jordan Travis. Washington moved ahead of the Seminoles into the fourth spot. But the case could be made that the Huskies should be even higher given their resume of quality wins.

The committee could be facing one of the more difficult decisions in the 10-years of the current system if Florida State does stumble in its final two games with Tate Rodemaker at quarterback. Where do the potential one-loss teams stack up and who are the best situated to find their way into the field?

With matters on the field, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 MIchigan face off in their annual showdown with bragging rights and playoff implications on the line. There's the spectre of Jim Harbugh's absence and the need for both the Buckeyes and Wolverines to prove themselves.

Dan Wolken and Paul Myerberg of USA TODAY Sports discuss these topics and the rest of the Week 13 schedule in this week's version of the College Football Fix.

