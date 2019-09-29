Drama in Browns-Ravens leads to OBJ getting choke-slammed by Marlon Humphrey

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey has been all over Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. during Sunday’s Browns-Ravens contest. Halfway through the fourth quarter, OBJ had zero receptions for zero yards, a sign that he has been well-covered.

Beckham obviously didn’t like it much. Tension between him and Humphrey was brewing all game, and the two had some passionate exchanges after plays. It boiled over and came to blows in the third quarter, resulting in this stunning visual of Humphrey choke-slamming Beckham to the ground while a referee watches it play out on the ground in front of him.

NFL Ref: Hmmm should I throw a flag on this or just let him kill OBJ? pic.twitter.com/dxGsBcc5ma — Browns Rally Possum (@Browns_Possum) September 29, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

So what happened before that? In this video you can see Beckham trying to hook his leg around Humphrey’s leg, presumably to bring him down to the ground so the choking would stop.

Marlon Humphrey literally tried to kill OBJ pic.twitter.com/g74wQamnhN — NFL Humor (@NFLHumor) September 29, 2019

Even that’s not the whole story. It looks like OBJ tried to punch Humphrey before the choking began, near the start of the play.

OBJ and Humphrey going at it. pic.twitter.com/r6bxIo0Uum — KingRablo NFL Pred(33-15) (@RichardJAdkins) September 29, 2019

Story continues

So there was an attempted punch and then a brutal choke-slam. How did the referees handle all of this? Offsetting penalties and replaying the down. If that’s what happens when a player puts his hands around another player’s throat and slams him to the ground, I’d hate to see what it would take for these referees to eject someone from the game.

After the game, Beckham did offer up one regret:

#Browns WR Odell Beckham downplayed his tussle with #Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey: “I’m just upset I lost my earring.” — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 29, 2019

Odell Beckham Jr. got choke-slammed by Marlon Humphrey. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: