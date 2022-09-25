Drama in DFW: Arkansas falls to Texas A&M after wild finish

Cam Little’s 42-yard field goal attempt with 1:35 could have put Arkansas ahead by a point.

Instead, the best kicker the Razorbacks have had since Zach Hocker saw his kick hit the top of the right upright, bounce skyward and fall a couple yards into the end zone.

Short.

Texas A&M’s bench exploded. The Aggies would run out the clock to win, 23-21, after scoring 23 straight points after Arkansas opened with a 14-0 lead.

The turning point came in the second quarter when Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson, diving toward the end zone, had the ball knocked loose. Texas A&M took it 97 yards the other way for a touchdown.

Arkansas’ offense sputtered on its next three series, notching just 19 yards, while the Aggies tacked on point after point. By the time the offense found its groove, the hole was deep. Jefferson led a 74-yard drive for a score midway through the fourth quarter and the defense responded by forcing an A&M punt.

But as Arkansas marched toward the end zone on its final drive, Little’s leg let him down.

Jefferson finished 12 of 19 for 171 yards with two passing touchdowns and he ran for 105 yards and a touchdown. The defense had no answer for Devon Achane, who had 170 yards of total offense, including a touchdown.

Arkansas hosts Alabama in Fayetteville in Week 5.

