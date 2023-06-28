Drama builds as Pac-12 still hasn’t finalized media rights deal

The Pac-12 and George Kliavkoff still haven’t landed the plane. They still haven’t arrived at a football media rights package which has been finalized and signed. With San Diego State and SMU wondering when a Pac-12 invitation will come, the college sports world (especially now that the College World Series is over) is focused on this specific drama relating to Pac-12 expansion and survival.

We have written multiple articles over the past few months which emphasized this basic point: The Pac-12 can’t play it safe when hammering out its football media rights package and trying to get a price point which will be close to the Big 12. The conference needs to be bold in offering attractive options to ESPN and Apple and any other interested media rights partner, creating standalone games and unique inventory which will give the conference a significant revenue boost and ensure the survival and stability of the conference.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

We elaborated on these and other related points on the Last Word On Sports media podcast, hosted by T.J. Rives. The panel for this sports media discussion includes Awful Announcing’s Ken Fang and Powers on Sports podcast host Jason Powers:

More 1963 Rose Bowl!

USC and Wisconsin played one of the most memorable football games ever

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire