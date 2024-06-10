Drama brewing between Real Sociedad and Atlético Madrid over ‘tapping up’ of Robin Le Normand

It has been a couple of days since reports first emerged that Atlético Madrid had contacted Real Sociedad over Robin Le Normand’s availability.

Since then, additional reports have emerged, with Real Sociedad having accused Atlético of negotiating with the player without having made an offer for him.

This news comes courtesy of Mundo Deportivo, who report that although contact had been made regarding his availability, no formal offer was received by Real Sociedad.

It seems that Atléti are keen to get the 27-year-old Spain international signed up before the start of the Euros, while Real Sociedad are keen to slow things down, thinking that the tournament could raise his profile and his price tag.

Although Le Normand hasn’t asked to leave Real Sociedad, and has a contract until 2026, it is thought that he is keen on the move, which would be for around €40 million.

Le Normand made 43 appearances for the Basque club last season, scoring two goals in the process.

Real Sociedad believes that the defender will not go behind the club’s back to make a deal happen, given that he is still grateful to them for giving him his first big break.

🔛La #RealSociedad, molesta con el Atlético por Le Normandhttps://t.co/kAaLFgOtD1 — Edición Gipuzkoa MD (@Gipuzkoa_MD) June 10, 2024

GSFN | Ciaran Currie