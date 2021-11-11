Drama between Mac Jones and Panthers DE Brian Burns escalates

Former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones has been all over headlines in his rookie NFL season with the New England Patriots. The first-year star looks to be the future of the Patriots franchise, and has relatively steered clear of any bad publicity. However, in last week’s game against the Carolina Panthers, Jones was called out.

After Panther defensive end Brian Burns successfully strip-sacked Jones, the Patriots quarterback grabbed onto Burns’ ankle and attempted to take him down by turning.

The move made by Jones looked like an intentional attempt at twisting Burns’ ankle.

Jones claims he did so to try and bring down Burns, who Jones though had the ball – he did not.

Burns, when recently speaking with the media, made it clear he was not accepting Jones’ explanation, and instead seemingly put a target on Jones.

“I wish all my fellow D-end brothers happy hunting. That’s all,” said Burns.

#Panthers pass-rusher Brian Burns says it would be nice if Mac Jones apologized for grabbing his ankle on Sunday, but he doesn’t expect it to happen. “I would just like to play them again. I wish all my fellow D-end brothers happy hunting.” pic.twitter.com/V3iQc8YBJY — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 10, 2021

