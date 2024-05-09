Drakes introduce 2024 roster: Season opens May 22 at Bryant Field

May 8—The Marysville Drakes' second season at Bryant Field is fast approaching as the front office has been working to finalize the roster with players from all over the country set to play for the Pecos League's independent pro baseball team.

The Drakes are a member of the Pacific Division alongside Bakersfield, Dublin, Martinez, Vallejo, Monterey and last year's league champion San Rafael.

Marysville opens the 54-season at home against Vallejo at 6:30 p.m. May 22 at Bryant Field in the first of 27 games at home in a schedule that runs through July not including playoffs. The postseason is against the new 10-team Pecos League Mountain Division that extends into Nebraska. Over the next few weeks, the Appeal will be releasing bios on the 2024 Drakes so the public can get to know its team this year.