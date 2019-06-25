Drake's dad reveals that the Raptors championship made him very rich

Drake's dad, Dennis Graham, revealed that he bet $100,000 on the Toronto Raptors in their series against the Golden State Warriors. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

For most fans of the Toronto Raptors, watching their team take on the Golden State Warriors was an exciting and nerve-wracking experience. Now, imagine going through all that with six figures riding on them.

That’s the situation that Dennis Graham — the father of Drake — put himself in. In a recent interview with TMZ, he revealed that he put $100,000 on the Raptors to win their first NBA championship in franchise history. And, according to him, his confidence earned him a nice payout of $300,000.

“I am the happiest guy in the world,” he said to the outlet. ‘I bet $100,000 on the game and I won $300,000.”

Not a big deal.

We can only assume that the native of Memphis, Tennessee put all that cash on Game 6. You know, the one where the Raptors won 114-110 to clinch the series.

The father of the one they call ‘Champagne Papi’ (making him Champagne Grandpapi by default, right?) also had some thoughts on whether or the team should visit the President in the White House — if they receive an invitation — or Prime Minister in Ottawa.

“Justin Trudeau is a much classier guy than that idiot Donald Trump,” said Graham, much to the satisfaction of those around him.

