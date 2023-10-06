Drake women's soccer star Emma Nagel becomes an advocate for mental health awareness

Before every game, Drake women’s soccer player Emma Nagel wraps a piece of white tape around one of her wrists and writes a message. The message is different each time but the goal is always the same. It's to offer a reminder of her father Kurt Nagel, who died by suicide in 2022.

“One of them was, ‘I always play for you,’” Nagel says as she stands on the sidelines at Drake Stadium before a September practice. “Something along those lines of reminding myself if I need to look at it during the game, that this is who I play for.”

Nagel, one of the top players on the Bulldogs roster, has spent the season remembering her father by sharing her family’s story and raising awareness for mental health. The hope is that it can touch someone else who is struggling.

“I think it’s amazing, everything that’s she’s doing for mental health,” said Drake women’s soccer player Zoey Mahoney.

'It kind of felt like it wasn't real'

Kurt Nagel loved watching his kids play sports. He helped coach Emma, her brothers Alec and Evan and sister Ava in all the sports they played. He coached football, basketball and of course soccer. Even after he moved on from coaching, he grabbed the closest seat he could find at all of their games to catch the action.

“He made it his hobby,” Emma said. “He made it a part of him.”

It continued into college when Emma enrolled at Drake and joined the soccer team. Kurt and his wife Jen made the nearly seven-hour drive from Wisconsin as often as they could to watch games in person. They were on hand for some of Emma’s biggest moments, including Drake’s Sept. 3, 2001, match with Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, when Emma scored her first collegiate goal.

“That was really special to me,” Emma said.

And special to Kurt, who was always laughing and usually smiling, Emma said. He was known for his positive energy. Drake soccer coach Lindsey Horner called him "the life of the party." The biggest parties for him were in the stands, watching Emma and cheering her on while she played for the Bulldogs.

“Everybody knew him,” Horner said. “Everybody liked him. And he wasn’t even shy about it.”

Behind the scenes, he was dealing with a lifelong battle with depression. On July 28, 2022, Emma got a call while working her job at the Gregory & Suzie Glazer Burt Boys & Girls Club. It was her mom. Jen didn’t want to tell her over the phone that Kurt had taken his life. Instead, she told her to come home right away. Emma hopped in her car and made the long drive back to Wisconsin.

She knew something was wrong. Her mind raced and wandered as she was on the road. When she finally got home, Emma saw cars parked up and down her driveway and on the street. Kurt, just 52 years old, was dead. It was sudden, shocking and almost too much to believe.

“It kind of felt surreal,” Emma said. “It kind of felt like it wasn’t real.”

Nagel advocates for mental-health awareness

Emma is making sure her dad’s legacy lives on the best way she knows how. Through soccer. During Drake’s first game of the 2022 season, Nagel notched a pair of goals. She celebrated by pointing to the sky as a nod to her father.

“I think everybody on our bench was crying,” Horner said.

Nagel keeps a picture of her father in her locker. She also writes the messages on the tape she puts on her wrist before every game. Perhaps her best way of honoring her dad has been through her work raising awareness for mental health.

Nagel, with the help of Drake’s athletic department, recorded a testimonial sharing her family's story. She wants viewers to know that depression can impact anyone, even if they appear happy and positive, just like her father. The decision to let her guard down and share her story wasn’t easy. She was hesitant at first. But she thought her experience could potentially help others and maybe even save a life.

“I think that kind of outweighed the worry that I could have had,” Nagel said.

Nagel was front and center during Drake’s mental health awareness game on Sept. 21 (Mental Health Awareness Week is Oct. 1-7). During that game, the Bulldogs wore green uniforms, the official color of mental health awareness. Nagel tallied an assist on Layla Kelbel’s game-winning goal.

Through her first 12 games this fall, Nagel led the team in goals (six) and (14). While the stats are impressive, Horner has been equally as impressed with what her star has done off the pitch to bring attention to the important cause.

"It's tremendously inspirational," Horner said.

Nagel believes it's had an impact as well. She has seen the video of her testimonial shared and liked throughout social media platforms. She plans to keep talking and keep telling anyone who may need to hear it what she went through. If it can help even one person, that's a success to her.

"I feel like my goal is to kind of share my story and almost empower people to be strong and be able to speak about it," she said. "But I don't necessarily see it as a responsibility. I see it more of something that I chose to take on."

Support available at 988

If you or someone you know needs mental health crisis support now, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling or texting 988.

