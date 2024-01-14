Drake women's basketball wins in a rout at Illinois Chicago

Anna Miller and Katie Dinnebier both posted double-doubles Sunday as the Drake women's basketball team won at Illinois Chicago 82-62.

Miller scored 10 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Dinnebier had 11 points and 14 assists.

Grace Berg led Drake with 17 points. Taylor McAulay was 3-for-4 from 3-point distance and finished with 15 points.

The Bulldogs improved to 12-4 overall and 5-0 in the Missouri Valley Conference. UIC fell to 8-7 and 1-3 in the Valley.

Drake shot 60% from the field and held the Flames to 34% shooting. The Bulldogs never trailed in Sunday's contest; they led 40-27 at halftime.

Drake plays host to Belmont at 6 p.m. Friday at the Knapp Center. Murray State comes to Des Moines on Sunday, Jan. 21.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Drake women's basketball wins in a rout at Illinois Chicago