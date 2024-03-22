Drake women's basketball vs Colorado in 2024 March Madness: How to watch today

The Drake women's basketball team will play Colorado in March Madness at 6 p.m. Friday. Drake is a 12 seed and Colorado a 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Drake went 29-5 during the season, compiled a 19-1 mark in MVC play. The 19 victories are the most by any MVC men's or women's hoops team in a season. Drake then stormed into the league tournament and continued its success by beating Indiana State in the quarterfinals and holding off in-state rival Northern Iowa in the semifinals. Anna Miller's buzzer-beater shot gave the Bulldogs a one-point victory over Missouri State in the final.

Colorado enters the NCAA Tournament with a 22-9 record.

TV: ESPNews

When: 6 p.m. CT Friday, March 22

Where: Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kan.

March 7: beat Evansville 86-53

March 9: beat Indiana State 96-64

March 15: beat Indiana State 79-57

March 16: beat Northern Iowa 92-83

March 17: beat Missouri State 76-75

