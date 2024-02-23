Drake women's basketball overcomes second-half deficit to beat Missouri State at home

After struggling in the first half of the Drake women’s basketball game against Missouri State on Thursday, Bulldogs forward Anna Miller sat in the Knapp Center locker room talking herself up.

“I just told myself, there’s nothing I can do about the first half ... but I have a whole other half to turn it around,” Miller said.

The Drake junior’s pep talk worked. Miller finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds as Drake overcame a four-point halftime deficit to beat Missouri State 76-65.

Drake's Anna Miller had a huge third quarter to help her team beat Missouri State on Thursday night.

“She was a different player than she was in the first half,” said Drake coach Allison Pohlman. “I think her mentality was phenomenal.”

Miller was instrumental in Drake battling back from a nine-point deficit in the third quarter as the Bulldogs improved to 21-5 and 14-1 in Missouri Valley Conference play.

The victory padded Drake’s lead in the MVC standings, giving the Bulldogs some breathing room over Belmont (19-7, 12-3) and Missouri State (17-7, 11-4).

Drake was able to survive some first-half issues and an ugly start to the second half because of Miller. She helped spearhead a 12-0 run that turned the deficit into a 52-47 lead.

Miller scored the first eight points of the run with a pair of and-ones. She added an assist on a basket by Courtney Becker that gave Drake a 50-47 lead.

The big baskets came after a first half full of struggles for Miller, who shot just 2-of-7 from the field and was determined to put together better third and fourth quarters.

“Typically I’m a pretty smiley person but I wasn’t very smiley in the first half,” Miller said.

She had plenty to be happy about in the second half as Drake held off numerous Missouri State comeback attempts.

After Missouri State cut the lead to two in the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs went on a 6-0 run and took a 66-58 lead on a layup by Katie Dinnebier.

Drake’s Grace Berg, who jumpstarted that run with a layup, finished with 19 points. Taylor McAulay added 15 points for the Bulldogs, who have won six straight games after taking their first and only loss of the conference season on Jan. 27 at Illinois State.

“That’s one thing I’m really proud of our team is our composure, especially in those moments where it’s like, ‘OK, this is a tight game,’” Miller said.

Drake controls its own destiny

With five games remaining, the Bulldogs are in the driver’s seat for the MVC regular-season crown. Three of those games are home contests, including a Sunday showdown with in-state rival Northern Iowa. The Bulldogs have won seven straight games at the Knapp Center and are 10-3 on their home floor this season.

“Being able to protect our home court and the way we did tonight and to come out in the second half the way that we did, I think is just really, really special,” Pohlman said.

What’s next? Another big game

The end of the regular season won’t be easy for Drake. It begins with a huge game Sunday against the Panthers, who are coming off wins at Murray State and at home against Southern Illinois on Thursday night. Drake and Northern Iowa played against each other at the start of the month, with the Bulldogs securing a 79-71 win at Cedar Falls.

Tommy Birch, the Register's sports enterprise and features reporter, has been working at the newspaper since 2008. He's the 2018, 2020 and 2023 Iowa Sportswriter of the Year. Reach him at tbirch@dmreg.com or 515-284-8468.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Drake women's come-from-behind win over Missouri State pads MVC lead