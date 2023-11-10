Drake women's basketball improves to 2-0 after victory at Saint Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Drake women’s basketball team (2-0) overcame a messy start in its first road matchup of the season to beat defending Atlantic-10 Conference champion Saint Louis (0-1) on Thursday.

The Bulldogs used a dominant second quarter to oust the Billikens by a 78-66 margin.

Katie Dinnebier led Drake’s offensive effort with 18 points followed by Grace Berg with 17. Berg narrowly missed a double-double with nine rebounds. Dinnebier led Drake with six assists.

Anna Brown added 14 points in total on 3-of-9 shooting from deep range.

Taylor McAulay rounded out Drake’s double-digit scorers with 10 points. Anna Miller led Drake’s rebounding charge with 10, while Courtney Becker had nine.

“It feels so good (to win on the road),” Drake coach Allison Pohlman said. “Credit to our team … credit to our coaching staff. We really only had one day to prep and knew they would jam the rebounds. Once we adjusted to the style of the game, we looked good on the boards. This experience is going to pay off so much.”

Next up, the Bulldogs will host Iowa State at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The Drake sports information department contributed this report.

