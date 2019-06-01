Drake went to extreme lengths to acquire Dell Curry jersey before Game 1 originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Everything Drake does is a little extra, and trolling Steph Curry during Game 1 of the 2019 NBA Finals was no exception.

Everyone saw Drake, who has Curry's number tattooed on his arm, arrive at Scotiabank Arena wearing a signed Raptors Curry jersey -- Dell Curry, that is.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals called for the ultimate troll job from the NBA's biggest celebrity fan, and Drake delivered with the Dell Curry jersey. It truly was an iconic moment for the former "Degrassi" star.

But where did the Raptors' global ambassador find the vintage collector's item?

On Tuesday, the day before the Raptors' Game 1 win, Drake's stylist placed a call to a man named Al Martiniello, who owns a vintage sports clothing shop in Brooklyn, according to The Action Network's Darren Rovell. Drake's stylist wanted to know if Martiniello had seen a Dell Curry Raptors jersey. While he hadn't, he had a friend, Evan Flores, who had sourced the buying of one such jersey.

According to Rovell, Martiniello and Flores tracked down the jersey, owned by Benjamin Weil. Weil was a big Dell Curry fan and didn't want to sell the jersey, even though Martiniello told him it was for an important buyer.

Eventually, the two reached an agreement on the price, which was not disclosed, per Rovell.

But by the time Martiniello had secured the Dell Curry sized 52 signed jersey, it was already the end of the day and he wasn't sure if next-day shipping would get the troll masterpiece to Drake in time.

So, he and Flores got in the car and drove 10 hours to Toronto to hand off the jersey to Drake's people.

In his signed Dell Curry jersey, Drake watched Pascal Siakam lead the Raptors to a 118-109 Game 1 win over Curry and the two-time defending champions.

Drake got into a brief spat with Draymond Green after the game and trolled Curry on Instagram after the loss.

If the rapper is willing to go to those lengths for a Game 1 troll job, his antics should only get more entertaining as the series drags on.